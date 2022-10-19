A demolition exercise at the Ramsar Site on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, saw hundreds of homes razed down

Some uncompleted structures sited at the reserved area were also pulled down to prevent a future flooding situation

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, led the exercise to raze down the structures at the reserved wetland area

Big and well-built houses at the Ramsar Site in Sakumono, a high-end suburb of Accra, have been razed down by the Accra Mayor, Henry Quartey.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister wants to prevent possible flooding of homes in the future since Ramsar Sites are not suitable for siting of apartment buildings.

Generally, Ramsar Sites are wetlands of international importance. They are typically designated under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands for containing representative, rare or unique wetland types or for their importance in conserving biological diversity.

L-R: Houses built at the Ramsar Site and a heavy duty machine deployed to the site on Wednesday. Source: UGC.

However, in Ghana, it is a common practice for the wealthy to bulldoze their way through the system and secure such lands to build plush homes.

The Sakumonor Ramsar Site is a 1,200-acre land that holds thousands of gallons of water each year to prevent flooding in the surrounding communities.

Government says the function of the Ramsar Site is now under threat due to encroachment.

Settlements like East Legon and those around the Tema Motorway have been predicted to flood as encroachment eats away the Sakumonor Ramsar site.

“We’ve been talking about Ramsar in the last two months; we believe we’ve had over 70 days’ notice, which is enough for them. Any time we speak, they go ahead and build with impunity,” he insisted.

The Sakumono Ramsar site originally spanned over 3,500 acres, but it has been significantly reduced.

Ghana has a total of five Ramsar Sites.

