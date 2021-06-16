Bandits from Burkina Faso are planning to launch attacks in Ghana

According to a police wireless message, the bandits infiltrated the country through unidentified locations in the Northern Region

They are in possession of military-grade weapons

The Police in Ghana have raised the country’s security alert, warning that suspected bandits from Burkina Faso are planning to attack certain parts of the West African nation.

A police wireless message sighted by YEN.com.gh to all regional commanders warned that the bandits have earmarked the Upper East Region of the country as their target.

The wireless message said the attack could take place “any moment from now.”

According to the internal memo, the bandits who are in possession of military-grade weapons infiltrated the country “at yet to be identified locations in the Northern Regions and are poised to launch the attack any moment from now.”

All regional commanders have been directed to increase patrol to quell the attacks.

Ghana in a state of insecurity

The warning from the police comes amid an increased spate of robberies in the country, the latest being the grisly murder of a police officer escorting a bullion van in Accra.

General Constable Emmanuel Osei was shot and killed by armed men while escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was guarding at Korle-Bu.

A member of the national SWAT unit, General Constable Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

Apprehending the perpetrators

Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of the late General Constable will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

Life-threatening job

A disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of General Constable Osei.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will cock these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

