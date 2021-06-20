It is the third Sunday of June and it is Fathers Day once again

Many photos and videos of male celebrities and their children have flooded social media in celebration

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the best fathers and children moments of Ghana's favourite stars

We are on the third Sunday of June and it is time to mark Fathers Day, a day set aside to celebrate fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

On such a day, YEN.com.gh has decided to throw light on some of Ghana's male celebrities who have children of their own and make fatherhood look lovely.

Despite their busy schedules as musicians, actors, among others, these stars make time to have fun with their children.

Photo collage of some Ghanaian male stars with their kids Photo source: @stonebwoyb, @santensiahappau, @johndjnr, @sweet_maame_adwoa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For many of these stars, seeing photos of them and their children will easily make one want to father a child.

Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, John Dumelo, Van Vicker, Shatta Wale, Strongman, Medikal and many others make this list.

Check out some photos and videos of the father and children moments of some of Ghana's favourite celebrities below:

1. Stonebwoy with his daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam:

2. John Dumelo twinning with his son, John Jnr:

3. Medikal poses with his daughter, Island Frimpong:

4. Kwaku Manu and his three children:

5. KiDi with his son Zane:

6. Fameye and his son Arvid:

7. Adjetey Annan and his son, Ryan:

8. Okyeame Kwame with his son, Sir Kwame, and daughter, Sante:

9. Sarkodie with his daughter, Titi:

10. Van Vicker with his wife and three children:

11. Strongman with his daughter, Baby Simona:

12. Shatta Wale and Majesty (his son with Michy):

History of Fathers Day

While it had been celebrated in different forms over the years, Fathers Day as it is today was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd.

Sonora Smart Dodd had suggested her father's birthday of June 5 for the celebration but it was pushed to the third Sunday of June.

It has been celebrated like that since 1910 with some countries even declaring the day as a holiday.

