Yaa Omar: 7 photos of Rex Omar's 'photocopy' daughter who recently got married

Ghanaian highlife artist known in real life as Rex Owusu Marfo but in showbiz circles as Rex Omar like many people tried his best to keep his family away from social media.

But as has been said, there is nothing under the sun that is hidden forever, not to talk of a pretty young lady like Yaa Omar

YEN.com.gh chanced on videos and photos from the wedding ceremony of his pretty daughter who looks just like him.

Yaa Omar: 7 beautiful photos of Rex Omar's pretty daughter who looks just like him

Source: Instagram

This goes to affirm the fact that his beautiful and elegant daughter is a chip of the old block.

Yaa Omar is the spitting image of her father.

YEN.com.gh has however, decided to bring some photos of the Pretty Yaa Omar now Mrs Yaa Bossman.

1. Yaa would definitely pass for a model.

2. Yaa has the most beautiful and captivating eyes.

3. Yaa Omar is indeed a chip of the old block. Even with that smile, she looks just like her father, Rex Omar.

4. Yaa with the love of her life.

5. Yaa Omar definitely stuns in African print outfits

6. Pre-wedding shoot kakra.

7. Love indeed a beautiful thing

Source: Yen News