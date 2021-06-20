Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has marked Father's Day with a sweet message to former President John Dramani Mahama

The former First Lady said from the day she met the former president, she knew he was the kind of father she would want her children to have

She emphasised that looking back at their journey of love and parenting, she is convinced she chose the best life partner and father

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has penned a sweet message to her husband and former president John Dramani Mahama to celebrate him as the world marks Father's Day.

In a post sighted on her Facebook page, the former First Lady disclosed that from the day she met the former president, she knew he was the kind of father she would want her children to have.

''From the day I met you, I knew you were the kind of father I would want my children to have.

''Your gentleness, kindness and caring personality were the qualities that drew me to you,'' she said.

The former First Lady and mother of five indicated that she has no regrets looking back at their journey.

''Looking back at our journey of love and parenting, I am convinced I chose the best life partner and father for our children,'' she said.

Lordina expressed a deep love for the former president, saying he means the world to them.

''You mean the world to us; thank you for making our lives so beautiful and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to you. Happy Father's Day, my John. With Love, from the Children and I, Lordina,'' she added.

