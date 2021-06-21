Nick Cannon has been overworking for the past six months

The comedian is expecting another child with his rumoured lover Alyssa Scott

This would be his seventh child and his fourth baby in a year

Cannon has two sets of twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and with Abby De La Rosa

He was married to Carey from 2008 - 2016

American comedian has been busy making babies, and during this COVID-19 pandemic, he has welcomed three kids with different baby mamas within six months. The fourth one is on the way.

Nick Cannon and Abby welcomed their twin boys last week. Photo: hiabbydelarosa.

Source: Instagram

Model Alyssa Scott, who is rumoured to be the comedian's lover, confirmed reports that she is pregnant with Cannon's seventh baby on Farther's Day. She posted a photo flaunting her baby bump with Cannon behind her and captioned it:

"Celebrating you today."

Cannon welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen, a few months ago with Brittany Bell, the mother of his 4-year-old son Golden.

Celebrity father

Cannon, Mariah Carey's ex-husband, and his DJ partner Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twin boys a week ago.

The good news was announced by Abby in a lovely Instagram post on Wednesday, June 16, confirming she welcomed her baby boys.

In the video, the new mum could be seen holding and smiling at her little ones from her hospital bed and confirmed, in her caption, that they arrived on June 14.

Abby also noted that their names are Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, adding they are her world.

She also shared a photo of the twins on her Instagram Stories with their hands holding into hers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen