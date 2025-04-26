Mohammed Kudus scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season with a brilliant equalizer against Brighton

Some West Ham fans flooded social media with praise for Kudus, hailing his passionate goal ceelbration

Despite Kudus' heroics, West Ham United suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat after Brighton's stoppage-time winner

West Ham United fans had plenty to talk about after Saturday's dramatic 3-2 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, but much of the attention centered on one man — Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered a moment of inspiration early in the second half, scoring an equalizer that briefly swung momentum in the Hammers' favor.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match vs Brighton & Hove Albion FC on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Bryn Lennon and Bryn Lennon

Source: Getty Images

Although the game ultimately ended in heartbreak for West Ham, supporters flooded social media with praise for Kudus, hailing his resilience and individual brilliance during what has been a challenging season.

Kudus Delivers Amid Mixed Fortunes

After a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, Kudus entered the fixture at the Amex Stadium with ordinary stats, three Premier League goals and two assists to his name.

Despite showing flashes of his immense talent, he had struggled to recapture the dazzling form of his debut season, where he racked up 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

However, against Brighton, Kudus reminded everyone why he remains a vital figure for West Ham.

His 49th-minute strike was classic Kudus — direct, composed, and clinical.

After finding a pocket of space just outside the penalty area, Kudus unleashed a low, powerful shot that evaded Jason Steele to level the score at 1-1.

The goal was his fourth of the Premier League season and signaled a potential turning point for the 23-year-old, whose confidence had appeared dented in recent months.

How the Game Unfolded

The afternoon began poorly for West Ham, with Brighton taking an early lead through Yasin Ayari. The Swedish youngster capitalized on a defensive lapse to slot home and put the Seagulls 1-0 up.

But Kudus' equalizer injected life into David Moyes' side. Shortly after, Tomas Soucek capitalized on another attacking move to make it 2-1 in favor of the Hammers, sparking hopes of a valuable away win.

However, Brighton rallied late on. Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma curled home a dramatic 89th-minute equalizer before Carlos Baleba delivered a gut-wrenching blow to West Ham, scoring deep into stoppage time to seal a stunning comeback victory for Graham Potter's men.

It was a painful result for the visitors — but in the aftermath, many West Ham fans found solace in Kudus' performance.

Fans Shower Kudus With Praise

On X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, West Ham supporters praised Kudus' quality, determination, and impact.

One fan wrote:

"Kudus has carried us on some tough days. He deserves better than the results we’ve given him this season. What a baller!"

Another posted:

"Kudus’ goal was pure class. He’s still finding ways to shine even when the team isn't clicking. Massive player for us."

A third added:

"TBro is built like a gladiator"

Someone also reacted:

''We need to keep him if he is going to celebrate like that he is an important players.''

Others highlighted how important it is to keep faith in the Ghanaian despite a turbulent second season.

Some pointed out that few players adapt to the Premier League so quickly, and even fewer maintain high levels consistently without team stability around them.

There were also calls for Moyes to tweak his tactical setup to better unlock Kudus’ attacking talents, with several fans suggesting that the team needs to play higher up the pitch to fully utilize his dynamism and creativity.

Kudus Remains Key Figure Black Stars

Despite the disappointment of West Ham's result, Kudus’ goal further solidified his importance not only at club level but also on the international stage.

Ghana, currently leading Group 1 in the African World Cup qualifiers with 15 points from six games, continues to rely heavily on Kudus' ingenuity.

As the Black Stars push toward securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kudus' form will be instrumental.

His leadership role with the national team mirrors his growing stature at West Ham.

Even during a personally challenging season, Kudus continues to demonstrate resilience, skill, and an unwavering commitment to delivering for his team — qualities that have not gone unnoticed by fans or coaches alike.

Why Mohammed Kudus Must Improve

