President Akufo-Addo vows to establish 1 million enterprises nationwide

This is part of the president’s commitment to industrialised Ghana

Several factories have so far been established across the country as the president’s industrialisation agenda

President Akufo-Addo has pledged to build one million enterprises across the country by the end of his second term.

The president made the promise during the commissioning of a 96,000 metric ton capacity processing plant of Premium Foods Limited, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

The King of Promise: Akufo-Addo vows to establish 1million enterprises across Ghana. Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the commissioning of the factory at Kwaso in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Akufo-Addo said the creation of the enterprises will lead to the industrialisation of the country as envisioned by his administration.

Premium Foods Limited

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the factory in fulfilment of the promise by his administration in partnership with the private sector, to set up at least one medium to large scale enterprise in every district of Ghana.

According to the president, Premium Foods is a classic example of the critical role agricultural production and value addition play in the economic development of countries.

The factory is expected to generate some 120 new jobs, made up of technical and management professionals.

It will also create thousands of indirect income-earning opportunities for farmers and out-growers along the value chain, mostly women and youth, in all parts of the country.

Raising $3billion in FDI

In the meantime, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), says it intends to raise $3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the country in 2021.

CEO of GIPC Yoofi Grant said$780 million in FDI had already been raised so far this year.

Ghana ranked 2nd most peaceful country

Meanwhile, the 2021 Global Peace Index report by Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful nation in Africa.

According to the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, Mauritius is first on the continent.

One hundred and sixty-three independent states and territories were ranked by the index with Mauritius ranking 28th, Ghana 38th, and Botswana 41st in the world.

Source: Yen