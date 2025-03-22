Ghanaian prodigy Nakeeyat got the opportunity to meet the president John Dramani Mahama

This comes after her stint at the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative in Kumasi

The adorble moment between the president and the goung poet intrigued scores of fans

Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat was among sevral dignitaries invited to the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The initiative is the new government's flasghip afforestation afforestation and agroforestry visison led by president Mahama.

The government is seeking to distribute seven million seedlings of ornamental and food crops to government agencies, the private sector, and the general public.

At the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, President John Dramani Mahama launched initiative with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II present.

Nakeeyat, Takented Kidz Season 15 winner was called on to perform. Drapped in her regal kente outfit, the prodigy mounted the podium to exchange pleasantries.

In avido sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nakeeyat was spotted in an itneraction with the president. The heartwarming moment intirgued scores of Ghanaian fans.

