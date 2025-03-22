Nakeeyat Bonds With President John Mahama In Adorable Video
Ghanaian prodigy Nakeeyat got the opportunity to meet the president John Dramani Mahama
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
This comes after her stint at the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative in Kumasi
The adorble moment between the president and the goung poet intrigued scores of fans
Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat was among sevral dignitaries invited to the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality on Friday, March 21, 2025.
The initiative is the new government's flasghip afforestation afforestation and agroforestry visison led by president Mahama.
The government is seeking to distribute seven million seedlings of ornamental and food crops to government agencies, the private sector, and the general public.
At the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, President John Dramani Mahama launched initiative with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II present.
Nakeeyat, Takented Kidz Season 15 winner was called on to perform. Drapped in her regal kente outfit, the prodigy mounted the podium to exchange pleasantries.
In avido sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nakeeyat was spotted in an itneraction with the president. The heartwarming moment intirgued scores of Ghanaian fans.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation