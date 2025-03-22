Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has reacted after fulfilling his promise to Ghanaians following the victory over Chad

The Athletic Bilbao striker was on target for the Black Stars as they thumped Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Black Stars are on course to securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has expressed excitement after scoring his second goal for Ghana in the thumping victory over Chad in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Spain-based forward scored as Ghana ran riot 5-0 against their opponent to reclaim top spot in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Before the game, Inaki promised Ghanaians he was going to score for the Black Stars, which he did in spectacular fashion.

Williams headed home Ghana's second in the 32th minute as Ghana headed into the break with a healthy advantage. His goal came 30 minutes after Antoine Semenyo had opened the scoring.

Captain Jordan Ayew converted from the spot with nine minute left to half time, before second half strikes from Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah sealed victory for the Black Stars.

After the match, Williams posted: "Said and done. Let’s go for more Ghana. Thank you all for the support."

The Athletic Club forward has been important for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers, netting his second in the qualifying run. He scored the winner in the opening game against Madagascar in Kumasi in 2023.

The Black Stars travel to Morocco to face the same side on Monday with hopes of opening the gap at the top of the table.

Otto Addo explains reason tactics

Following Ghana's poor showing during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Otto Addo tweaked his style, opting for a more offensive role.

He said after the game, as quoted by the FA's website:

"Looking forward, it depends always on the opponents, like what solutions they give us, what strength and weaknesses they have. We started with by studying our opponents; it was very difficult because they had a lot of new players coming in.

"It was really tough for us to get the formations. A lot of them were playing together in the team; they know each other in squad. We were very happy that things worked out and the way we scored the goals, we were very happy. We had a good start, this was important. It was easier for us to play than last time in the AFCON qualifiers."

The Black Stars lead Group I with 12 points from five matches.

Partey reaches new milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey marked his 50th Ghana appearance in style as the Black Stars recorded a resounding victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old lasted 81 minutes and was one of Ghana's best players on the pitch, playing a commanding role in the heart of midfield.

He was replaced by youngster Lawrence Agyekum, who was making his debut for the Black Stars.

