Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gone viral with her stylish outfit for her photoshoot

Fella Makafui has inspired many young mothers with her decent yet stylish outfit and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's designer bag that matched perfectly with her outfit

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has teamed up with an emerging fashion designer for her latest stunning photoshoot.

The beauty entrepreneur, known for her striking style, has previously donned exquisite outfits by Y Ì B È, which gained tremendous traction across social media platforms and captivated fans.

Fella Makafui slays in a long-sleeve dress. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

In this recent photo shoot, the enchanting young mother of one graced the camera in a breathtaking long-sleeve dress featuring a daring plunging neckline that beautifully accentuated her curvaceous figure.

The fashion designer showcased an innovative use of black and white pearls, skillfully creating a mesmerizing pattern that set this creation apart from other offerings in the Ghanaian fashion scene.

Fella Makafui’s look was further elevated by a chic side-parted bob hairstyle that gracefully framed her shoulders, adding an air of sophistication to her ensemble.

Her makeup was nothing short of stunning, with bold, perfectly shaped eyebrows, vivid eyeshadow hues that shimmered under the light, and glossy lipstick that highlighted her natural beauty.

To complete her elegant look, Fella Makafui accessorised with eye-catching silver earrings that glimmered with each movement and flaunted a vibrant green bag, adding a pop of colour and style to her ensemble.

She posed confidently for the cameras, embodying the essence of modern elegance and charm.

Fella Makafui rocks a long-sleeve dress

Ghanaian beauty influencer Vanessa Gyimah has commented on Fella Makafui's outfit and makeup. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

maame_sarpongg

"Ow🔥."

Wannebaybee stated:

"Fellllaaaaa😍😍😍😍."

Calistaokoronkwo stated:

"Too gorgeous 😍."

vanessa_gyimah stated:

"Wow😍😍😍😍."

serwahprikels stated:

"Girlll😍😍😍."

Ericaemefa stated:

"Well hi there 😍😍."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Hey gorgeous 🔥💝❤💝🔥."

Wesleykessegh stated:

"Eish 😍😍😍😍😍."

beauty_bliss_gh stated:

"Hey beauty!😍."

richforever614 stated:

"Babe ❤️."

linlaw_lifecoach_manifest stated:

"Absolutely beautiful sis 😍."

_shoelace._ stated:

"Looking beautiful 💕❤️."

big_j_coldstores

"Wa y3 fef33fe wait."

Rebeccagamor

"Beautiful damsel🥰."

janemena

"Body hawwwwt. Face freshhhh😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui slays in a pink dress

Ghanaian brand influencer Fella Makafui looked elegant in a pink halter-neck dress for her pre-Valentine's Day photoshoot.

The melanin beauty accentuated her curves as she posed gracefully in her plush mansion decorated with balloons and red roses.

Fella Makafui wore a centre-parted long, lustrous hairstyle that she left loose at her back while posing for the photoshoot.

The celebrity mother looked gorgeous in heavy makeup and glossy lipstick that made her glow.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui drives an expensive car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui who drove her brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser to an event.

The award-winning actress was unveiled as a brand ambassador for a digital marketing business in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video as Fella Makafui drove her expensive car to the programme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh