Jordan Ayew began his reign as captain of the Black Stars after leading the team to an emphatic win against Chad

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is yet to confirm who is the deputy captain despite reports that Alexander Djiku deputises Ayew

Thomas Partey was stripped off the captaincy before the games against Chad and Madagascar on Friday

A surprising moment unfolded during Ghana’s dominant 5-0 win over Chad as defender Alexander Djiku twice refused to wear the captain’s armband.

The Fenerbahce central defender, who serves as the Black Stars’ vice-captain, was first offered the armband when captain Jordan Ayew was substituted in the second half.

Jordan Ayew struggles to hand over captaincy to assistant during Chad game. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

However, Djiku declined, prompting Ayew to hand it to Thomas Partey instead.

Partey, in turn, attempted to give the armband back to Djiku, but the defender again refused, insisting that the Arsenal midfielder wear it instead.

Partey briefly consulted the bench before putting it on himself. Later in the game, when Partey was subbed off, he again tried to pass the armband to Djiku, who once more turned it down.

Instead, the armband went to Mohammed Kudus, who wore it for the remainder of the match.

Djiku’s refusal has sparked speculation about his stance on the new leadership hierarchy.

Under the revised structure, Jordan Ayew is captain, with Djiku as his deputy—a role Partey previously declined after serving as vice-captain under Andre Ayew.

Despite the captaincy drama, the Black Stars secured a convincing victory, ending a six-game winless streak and moving to the top of Group I.

Otto Addo reacts to the moment

During the post-match presser, Addo was asked about the bizarre moment during the big win over Chad. The coach denied any misunderstanding over who takes over from Ayew when he is not on the pitch.

Otto Addo explains captaincy confusion moment during Chad game. Photo: Twitter/ GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

According Addo, everything was clear.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"So, after Jordan left, somebody took it, after Thomas left, somebody took it. So, everything is clear."

The German-trained coach also explained the leadership responsibility in the team as the Black Stars continue their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"So, first of all, I think it's good if players want to score. In my life, I also saw different situations where nobody wants to go there. So, it's good that they want to score, they want to do something. I think we don't have to exaggerate these situations. This is normal in football," he added.

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco to face Madagascar in their next match in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Partey reaches new milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey marked his 50th Ghana appearance in style as the Black Stars recorded a resounding victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old lasted 81 minutes and was one of Ghana's best players on the pitch, playing a commanding role in the heart of midfield.

He was replaced by youngster Lawrence Agyekum, who was making his debut for the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh