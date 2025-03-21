Ahead of Ghana's crucial game with Chad, a Ghanaian lady has appealed to the Black Stars to win the match

She noted in the video that the visas of most Ghanaian nationals to travel to the host country in 2026 largely depended on the game

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some supported her request while others laughed over the video

A Ghanaian lady has passionately appealed to the Ghana Black Stars to win tonight's game against Chad.

In a viral video circulating on social media, she noted that visa approvals for Ghanaians to travel to the host country in 2026 largely depended on the outcome of the game.

The young woman knelt on her bed with her passport in her hand and a Black Stars tune playing in the background and prayed fervently for the team. She is optimistic that Ghana's team will win the match.

"Our visas depend on this match oo, Black Stars we take God beg you. Victory belongs to Ghana," she said in her video.

Ghanaian players arrive ahead of Chad's game

All is set for Ghana to meet its contender, Chad, in the World Cup qualifiers. Black Stars players who will be competing in Friday's game have arrived in the country and training energetically for the game.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, etc. have all arrived in the country. Former players including former Captain Asamoah, Stephen Appiah, etc. have also been spotted training with the players.

As the players prepare for their match, the young man is also psyching them up for victory. She expressed concern over how Ghana’s football reputation affects international perceptions of the country.

She humorously suggested that a loss to Chad could further damage the credibility of Ghanaians applying for visas.

Football and National Pride

Her plea comes ahead of Ghana’s upcoming match against Chad, a game many expect the Black Stars to win convincingly. With Ghana having a stronger football history than Chad, fans believe anything short of victory would be an embarrassment.

