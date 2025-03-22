A Ghanaian lady has gone viral after she said in her post-match interview about not returning to Ghana after obtaining an American Visa to support the Black Stars in the US

The interview came after the Black Stars defeated Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025

The words the lady uttered in the interview did not sit well with many people in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after admitting never to return to Ghana after obtaining her American Visa for the 2026 World Cup.

Lady speaks about US Visa

During an interview with GHOne TV, the lady was asked who her Man of the Match was for the game between Ghana and Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Excitedly, the lady responded by saying that West Ham United and Black Stars attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

She was then asked if be believed Ghana could qualify for the 2026 World Cup and she enthusiastically responded by saying, "Oh yes, we are".

The GHOne TV journalist then asked the excited lady whether she would join the thousands of Ghanaians who would embark on a trip to the US to watch the country if they were to qualify for the tournament, she said she would.

In the video when asked whether she would return to Ghana after the tournament, she responded saying,

"USA? Madam forget, I will not come. I will not come. Do you want me to come? Ei, what am I going to do there? I will leave my boyfriend here. I will tell him I am going to work.

Meanwhile, the interview was taken after the match where Ghana defeated Chad 5-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025.

Reactions to the Ghanaian lady's interview

The interview did not go well with many Ghanaians who explained that the interview could hinder the process of the young Ghanaian lady obtaining an American Visa.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video of a Ghanaian lady engaged in the post-match interview.

@dermyMarlkson said:

"You are leaving this thread on the internet and you wish to be granted visa ?? Even these Ghanaian journalists are so someway."

@Michelblaq said:

"All of a sudden, black stars get supporters...smh."

@amess_dingo said:

"Girl did you watch the match at all? lol."

@evils_only said:

"lol 😂 hahahahahha let pray 🇺🇸 president don’t change his mind because he is capable of doing unthinkable and unexpected things."

@QwaquQwaqu said:

"These questions are very unnecessary! Masa before you know they’d just put Ghana in some village in Mexico!"

@KorpisahA said:

"In this Trump economy and administration?....lol. please, it's the Ghanaian-Americans and Ghanaian immigrants already in America that are going to do the cheering."

@Jim_Samps said:

"Embassy just bookmarked this vid tho."

