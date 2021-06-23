Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at leaders of Winners Chapel Ghana for not fixing the stretch of road leading to the church premises

In an Instagram post, she mentioned the founder of the church David Oyedepo for not helping the community where the church is located

She reckons the first service offertory alone can help fix the bad road

Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed leaders of Winners Chapel Ghana, especially its founder David Oyedepo for not doing enough for the community of the church's location.

In a video posted on Instagram, she suggested the possibility of using the money from the church's first offering in a day to repair the road in front of the church.

"The kind of road that goes to our church tells the world that we are wicked Christians.. that road, only one offering, only first service offering go fit fix am but we no go fix am," said Afia.

"What is Christianity if it is not benefitting society and humanity?"

Her comment has received varying opinions, with some people supporting her and others attacking her for saying that about a religious leader.

Ayebi Eric wrote: "This Advertisement has been Vetted and Approved by the FDA. Thank you, Queen."

Grace Asuma: "Everything we blame the government to fix the country, our pastors need to also fix the country to"

Faustina Osei: "My sister I have never commented on your post before but today with this one, you've made my day, Tell them"

1apai: "Hm! I only have a problem with how you spoke about Bishop Dag Today,,, I like you a lot but you should be very mindful of certain things you say, please. This is a whole apology from the Ga’s as a tradition."

Princennaibezim: "The church Ghana man pastor collect from oyedepo go and talk to your pastor there that has taking over the church not oyedepo"

