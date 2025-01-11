President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned National Democratic Congress supporters to stop destroying state properties

President John Dramani Mahama has warned National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to stop destroying or looting state properties.

He emphasised the necessity of responsibly preserving Ghanaians' faith and trust in the party.

Speaking on January 10 at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, during the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving ceremony, President John Dramani Mahama urged party members to maintain discipline.

“I call on all our supporters, and others engaged in illegal actions, such as looting goods and occupying government offices, to desist from such practices.

We must do things differently to maintain the trust and confidence Ghanaians have placed in us."

Mahama assures Muslims of additional holiday

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to add another public holiday for Eid al-Fitr in keeping with his campaign pledge to respect the Islamic customs and traditions in Ghana.

“As part of our promises, we assured the Muslim community of adding one more holiday to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Once Parliament resumes, we will amend the Holidays Act to officially recognise an additional day for the Sallah festivities."

President John Mahama pleads with NDC supporters

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of President Mahama addressing NDC supporters at the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving event at the National Mosque.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

younqboss stated:

"And some other Muslims are saying I will vote for my Muslim brother when your Muslim brother never done enough for the Muslims community."

alvin_calm2131 stated:

"See them....holiday has solve their problems oh Ama Ghana."

bayachristian1 stated:

"We don’t use holidays to build a nation, Mr president come again sar!."

username_serpant233 stated:

"Our fine president ❤️❤️❤️."

becausewelovelove stated:

"That's my/ our President ❤️❤️❤️."

junior0205077740 stated:

"Man of hope."

lucylosculate stated:

"He's not like some people."

prince_of_gh stated:

"Look at all this.We are Not serious Ghanaians 😮."

kukua_babe stated:

"It’s only fair 👏."

slimbaaisha stated:

"Thank u The nation Builder❤️."

facetalks_gh stated:

"But those days are already observed as holidays?? Or??."

niidistinction stated:

"I know some Bankers are happy but I won't tag them😂😂😂😂😂."

oforiwaah_shirley stated:

"I'm not a Muslim but I will get to sleep 😴 to rest from work😂."

yusif_ciessey stated:

"Promise and do JM.... All the best."

mamayankah stated:

"It's the fair thing to do."

President Mahama says Akufo-Addo is a worthy opponent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former President John Mahama who was formally sworn in as Ghana's president in avibrant ceremony held in Black Star Square.

In his inauguration address, President Mahama eulogized and complimented former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions about President Mahama's video which is trending on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh