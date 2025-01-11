Lawyer and political analyst Amanda Akuokor Clinton has met the first batch of President John Mahama’s ministerial appointments with some concern.

Clinton, who has noted that Mahama should be working to be a legacy president, explained that the appointment of some familiar names may undermine this trajectory.

Mahama's first batch of nominees were figures who served under the executive in his first term as president.

"Reappointing known figures could reinforce the belief that political loyalty or patronage trumps meritocracy," she noted in comments to YEN.com.gh.

"Recycling appointees may signal to the political elite that continuity is prioritized over disruptive or innovative change, which may stymie bold initiatives."

Clinton expects that legacy presidencies make a shift from short-term political gains to long-term national progress.

With at least 20 more ministerial appointments expected, she acknowledged that there is ample opportunity for bold new choices for the rest of the cabinet Mahama selects.

"To genuinely achieve a legacy presidency, Mahama would need to introduce and empower fresh, capable leaders with a track record of competence."

"If he continues to pick the same type of candidates that lead his tenure being heavily criticized, this may not get him the results he is after with a legacy presidency."

Mahama reduces Ministries from 30 to 23

Mahama recently announced a reduction in the number of government ministries from the current 30 to 23, via an Executive Instrument.

The announcement is in line with one of the key promises to not appoint more than 60 ministers.

The list features new mergers like the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Ministry of Sports and Recreation. There is also a new ministry; the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

