Prince Amponsah, a US-born Ghanaian defender, has joined Major League Soccer side New York City FC

The towering centre-back has joined the club for preparations ahead of the 2025 MLS campaign

Amponsah is expected to play a huge role in the season as New York City FC eye the 2025 MLS title

Ghanaian defender Prince Amponsah has sealed a move to Major League Soccer side New York City FC.

The 21-year-old signed a deal for the 2025 season with options through to 2028.

Amponsah moves to the top division of American soccer after a successful collegiate career with Wake Forest, where he was named 2024 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

He received the United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-South Region honours for his outstanding year at Wake College.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to sign with New York City FC, it’s a surreal moment for me," said the US-born Ghanaian, as quoted by the club official website.

"This is something I’ve been working toward my entire life, and to achieve it with my boyhood club makes it even more special. Growing up in the shadows of Yankee Stadium, I’ve always dreamed of representing not just myself and my family, but my city.

"Wearing these colors and this badge means everything to me. I can’t wait to play in front of New York City’s incredible fans and work toward lifting a trophy together.

"The journey here has been challenging, but it’s the grind every single day that makes this moment so rewarding. This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to keep pushing forward."

Amponsah started his career as an Academy player at New York City FC before leaving for his college career.

NYCF delighted to sign Amponsah

The young defender is expected to play a role at New York City FC in the 2025 season.

Sporting Director David Lee believes the defender will easily settle due to his familiarity with the club.

“Prince has been a part of the New York City FC family for many years and we are happy to welcome him back as a Homegrown signing,” he said.

“He has continued his development since he left our academy and has had an outstanding collegiate career at Wake Forest where he’s been one of the top defenders in the NCAA. Having spent his early years in the academy, Prince knows the organization and our style of play well which will help his transition into professional football.

"We’re excited to see him take the next step in his career with the first team and look forward to his contributions on the field this season and beyond.”

The Yankees have began preparations ahead of the 2025 season.

Painstil wins MLS title with LA Galaxy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil won the 2024 Major League Soccer title with Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Black Stars forward scored in the final as the LA club defeated Eastern Conference winners New York Red Bulls.

Paintsil enjoyed a successful first season in the American soccer league, scoring 14 goals for LA Galaxy.

