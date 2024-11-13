Ghanaian actor and TV presenter Akrobeto has been trending online in connection with BBC presenter Gary Lineker

A football fan has proposed that Akrobeto takes over from Lineker, who is stepping down as host of BBC's Match Of The Day after 25 years

The British fan's suggestion triggered loads of reaction online, with many agreeing with him

Ghanaian comic actor and media personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has caught attention online for his presenting skills.

This follows a suggestion by a British football fan that Akrobeto should be hired as a replacement for Gary Lineker on BBC's Match Of The Day (MOTD).

Lineker, a former England international, will step down as host of MOTD at the end of the season after 25 years in charge.

Reacting to the news of Leicester City, Tottenham, and Barcelona striker's 'retirement', Josh Pearson rooted for Akrobeto as the best replacement.

He reposted the story about Lineker's departure and a video of the Ghanaian comedian. The video had Akrobeto mentioning some English Premier League results.

"The only suitable replacement. Make it happen BBC," Pearson jested.

Fans react to Akrobeto's video

Josh Pearson's suggestion quickly gained traction, with several other users echoing the sentiment, albeit playfully. The idea of the Kumawood actor and comedian, known for his popular Real News parody show on UTV, taking on the role of MOTD host has captured the imagination of some football fans.

@SilverWeb17 said:

"Oh yes.. this guy would be class… and wait until he laughs…😂😂."

@ghdevme said:

"No, he is down for a part-time remote work but he can't leave us. The economy is bad enough, he helps to destress the system 🤣🤣."

@JimmyFoxhound said:

"I LOVE Akrobeto!!!! I always watch this clip when it pops up. The best ones are when he's laughing; it's so good!"

@AlfredS8 said:

"It would certainly make MOTD a lot more interesting and watchable again! 😂😂."

@WayneTh33380705 said:

"This would legit be genius marketing. I’d actually watch motd again if this guy was presenting."

Agya Koo speaks on Akrobeto relationship

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had narrated how he convinced colleague actor Akrobeto to leave overseas for Ghana to join the Kumawood movie scene.

The actor said he went to Holland for a show and asked Akrobeto, who was in Belgium, to join him for a performance on the live stage.

He said he told the actor that showbiz was what he was meant for and convinced him to leave behind the regular 9-5 and return to Ghana.

