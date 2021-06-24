Ayitey Powers says he was divinely led to the late Prophet TB Joshua for a deliverance that brought him financial breakthrough

According to him, the event was orchestrated by 4 different angels who played different roles to ensure that the mission was accomplished

He says one spoke in his dream, another gave him money for transportation and 2 others took care of him in Nigeria

Famous Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has asserted that he was sent to the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria for deliverance by four angels who played different roles.

Narrating the said encounter on TV3 Ghana, the boxer indicated that it all started with a dream he had just when he was at the lowest point in his financial life.

"I dreamt two times in one week and saw a particular lady (angel) that told me that before I will stop begging for food, I have to travel to Lagos and see Prophet TB Joshua," he recalls.

Because he had no money to make the trip at the time, Ayitey Powers said an old friend from abroad came to Ghana and sent him GHc 250 to go to Nigeria.

However, Ayitey Powers indicates he later realised that the particular friend never came to Ghana at the time, which meant the person who sent the money was an angel.

He also added that upon finally arriving in Lagos, two other angels met him and took him to the church, paid for his hotel expenses, and brought him back to Ghana.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Ayitey Powers has also explained why he organized a funeral for the late Prophet TB Joshua who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Giovani on TV3, Powers indicated that if he had more money, he would have organized a much bigger funeral for TB Joshua.

According to the boxer, TB Joshua completely changed his life from being famous but needy to gaining a substantial amount of financial breakthrough.

