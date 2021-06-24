Prophet TB Joshua made me get more money than boxing ever gave me-Ayitey Powers

Ayitey Powers, a popular boxer in Ghana has said that he used to be famous but needy until he went to the late Prophet TB Joshua

According to Ayitey Powers, it was hard for him to make even GHc 50 cedis & he often had to beg before he eats

However, great financial deals started to come his way right after he returned from TB Joshua's SCOAN

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has explained why he organized a funeral for the late Prophet TB Joshua who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Giovani on TV3, Powers indicated that if he had more money, he would have organized a much bigger funeral for TB Joshua.

According to the boxer, TB Joshua completely changed his life from being famous but needy to gaining a substantial amount of financial breakthrough.

"If I had more money, I would have done more than I did. Prophet TB Joshua made me see more money that I had not seen before and I told myself 'wow'", he stated.

Ayitey Powers indicated that before going to the Lagos-based prophet for deliverance, he used to find it difficult to earn GHc 50 despite the fact that he was famous.

However, after visiting the prophet in a surreal turn of events that began with a mysterious dream, Ayitey Powers says he got a call two days later to fight in a bout and his finances changed for the better after that.

Watch the video from the beginning:

