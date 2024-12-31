The year 2024 was a tough one for Ghanaians as the country dealt with severe economic challenges

Notwithstanding the economic woes, some celebrities made good money to splash on posh vehicles

Stonebwoy, Afronita, Shatta Wale, and others acquired different luxury cars within the year

Ghana's entertainment elite continued to display their wealth in 2024, even as the nation grappled with severe economic challenges marked by the sharp depreciation of the cedi against major currencies.

While many ordinary Ghanaians saw their purchasing power erode due to the currency crisis, several high-profile celebrities, including dancehall artist Stonebwoy, made headlines with their purchases of luxury vehicles.

Salma Mumin, Shatta Wale, and Dulcie Boateng are among the Ghanaian stars who got new cars in 2024. Photo source: @salmamumin, @shattawalenima, @dulcie.x

YEN.com.gh looks at the favourite Ghanaian stars who have copped posh cars within the year.

1. Fella Makafui buys Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

YOLO actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui started the year with a bang, releasing a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in January.

Fella shared photos of the white-coloured online to announce her latest acquisition. The pictures of the car, estimated to cost around $60,000, sparked massive reactions online.

2. Stonebwoy's 2024 Range Rover

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy owns many luxury cars, including a Bentley he copped in 2022.

In 2024, he added the latest Range Rover to his car collection. He was recently spotted riding in the car at Accra Mall.

3. Shatta Wale buys Lamborghini Urus

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale purchased a Lamborghini Urus in 2024, sparking reactions from social media users.

The On God hitmaker flaunted the new car in September. In a video, he showed the vehicle's exterior, while in the latter part of the footage, he cruised in it.

4. Salma Mumin buys Range Rover and Tesla

Actress Salma Mumin acquired two luxury vehicles, a Range Rover and a Tesla S, in July.

Footage that emerged online showed the actress arriving at the Tema harbour to transport her new cars to her garage.

Many social media users flooded the comment section to share their opinions on Salma Mumin's new cars.

5. Afronita gets Toyota CHR on birthday

Dance sensation Afronita, known in private life as Danita Akosua Adomah Yeboah, got her first car in 2024.

The car, a Toyota C-HR, was presented to her as a gift at her 21st birthday celebration on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Photos and videos of the dancer's car gift, which emerged online, started a wave of congratulations for her.

6. Dulcie gifted a new Lexus

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng became the owner of a brand new Lexus SUV just when the year was getting to a close.

The plush new ride was reportedly gifted to her by her wealthy boyfriend in December. She shared photos on social media.

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for Dulcie and her potential husband, who was described by many as a loving partner.

7. Efia Odo releases a Maserati Levante

For a long time, Efia Odo has been using Uber and taxis to get around town and had always maintained that she would only buy a big car.

She lived by this vow with the release of her Maserati Levante, which she flaunted in a video she shared on her official Snapchat account.

While some claimed she was just showing off, others congratulated her in the comments.

McBrown flaunts 2 Escalades

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown had got many people talking by flaunting two brand-new Cadillac Escalades.

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, she sang musician Kweku Darlington's Grateful To Your Ex while posing beside the cars.

Many Ghanaians were left in awe when they saw the luxury cars estimated to be worth over GH¢2 million.

