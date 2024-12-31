The children of Ghanaian celebrities continue to steal the spotlight with their charm, talent, and adorable moments.

From Stonebwoy's lively kids to the ever-radiant Abigail Dromo, these famous children have become fan favourites, capturing hearts both online and offline.

Whether through heartwarming family videos, stunning photos, or impressive talents, these little stars remind us that the next generation is full of promise and charisma.

Stonebwoy's Kids, Abigail Dromo, and other famous kids captured hearts with their awesomeness. Image Credit: @janam.ljr, @jidulaxii, @abigail_dromo and @biskitworld

Here's a look at some of the most celebrated celebrity kids who wowed us with their awesomeness this year:

Esther Smith's daughter

Stella Precious, the only daughter of gospel singer Esther Smith, took over the internet and left many people in awe of her sweet voice when she grabbed the microphone and sang.

Stella Precious performed at her mother's headline concert in Kumasi on Sunday, August 25, 2024, and videos went viral.

Stella Precious singing

Stonebwoy's kids

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's kids, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla took over the internet on various occasions because of their incredible talent and humour.

CJ, As she is affectionately called, was often seen displaying fire dance moves and taking dance tutorials from 2024 Britain's Got Talent finalist Afronita at her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Janam was mostly seen displaying his singing prowess as his elder sister played sweet tunes on the piano.

CJ playing the piano and Janam singing

Catherine-Jidula displaying her dance moves

Mimicking Stonebwoy on Father's Day

Abigail Dromo

2023 Talented Kids winner, Abigail Dromo, after stealing the hearts of many Ghanaians with her incredible dance moves despite being partially hearing impaired, continued to do greater things in 2024.

She partnered with her mentor, Afronita, and their partnership caught the attention of many Ghanaians as they made dance videos together.

However, their fanbase grew to the international level when they participated in Britain's Got Talent in 2024. Their hard work, determination and teamwork pushed them to the finals of the show, and they secured the third-place spot.

Simon Cowell praising Abigail

Abigail and Afronita's full BGT final performance

Biskit

After joining the dance academy, young DWP member Biskit captured the attention of many Ghanaians with her incredible dance moves.

She participated in season 15 of TV3's Talented Kids in 2024, where she became a finalist and eventually won the ultimate prize as the season's winner.

Biskit at the 2024 Talent Kids finals

Little boy conducts morning assembly

YEN.com.gh reported that a little boy who conducted the morning assembly in his school left many people in awe of his impressive courage.

In the viral video, the boy spoke fluently and the pupils responded and followed his instructions.

The video went viral on TikTok, capturing the attention of many social media users who admired the little boy's public speaking skills.

