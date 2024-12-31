Musicians such as Black Sherif, King Promise, Olive The Boy and others treated Ghanaians to quality music in 2024, dropping numerous hits

Ghana has had a stellar year in the music scene, and the tunes of Black Sherif, King Promise, Amerado, and more have resonated within Ghana and across international waters. As we wrap up 2024, let's stroll through the chart-topping tracks that defined the year in Ghana's music landscape.

Favourite Story by King Promise

King Promise's Favourite Story was one of the biggest Ghanaian songs of 2024; the music video for the love story created controversy, which added to the buzz of the song.

Olive The Boy - Asylum

Olive The Boy was an unstoppable force in 2024, and Asylum was his most successful song in the year. The song hit numerous streaming milestones, which cemented the young man's place as one of the fastest-rising stars from Africa.

Fameye- Very Soon

Fameye's Very Soon was arguably one of the most streamed songs in 2024 despite being released in the latter part of the year. The song enjoyed a lot of airplay, and Ghanaians fell in love with it.

King Paluta- Makoma

2024 was undoubtedly King Paluta's breakthrough year. The singer's Makoma did heavy numbers on streaming platforms and the airwaves. It was also among the most used songs on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Beeztrap KOTM- Fly Girl

Social media revolutionised the careers of many Ghanaian artistes, and Beeztrap KOTM was one of the beneficiaries of its influence on music in modern times. His song Fly Girl was huge on TikTok and a fan favourite.

Sarkodie- Amen

There is no list without the landlord of Ghanaian music. Sarkodie, as always, also had a successful year. His song, Amen, which featured Beeztrap KOTM, also did massive numbers in 2024. The song came off his Championship Mixtape.

Stonebwoy- Jejereje

Stonebwoy's Jejereje was one of the most talked-about songs in 2024. Music producer Ginton's slick guitar work gave the song a soothing feel, while the heavy-hitting cultural drums also gave the tune a danceable vibe.

Shatta Wale in Jamaica

Ghanaian musicians are putting the country's music on the map. Shatta Wale has been billed to perform at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert.

The dancehall star is currently in Jamaica, and he is poised for the show, promising a great experience for patrons.

YEN.com.gh reported that the gig has excited fans in Ghana and beyond.

