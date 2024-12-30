A Ghanaian lady, Matilda, could not contain her joy after she finally tied the knot with her American partner, Niles

She opened up on her expectations as a wife and also talked about the reaction of Niles' family regarding the marriage

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrated Matilda and Niles on their union

A young American man, Niles Valentine, who participated in the popular 90-Day Fiancé show, has reacted to his relatives' decision not to attend his wedding to Matilda Nti in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Entertainment Tonight, Niles Valentine, who was speaking in an interview about his wedding, said he was not with his relatives' move to boycott his wedding.

Niles Valentine of 90 Day Fiancé laments as family fails to show up for wedding to Matilda Nti Photo Credit: @entertainment Tonight/YouTube

"I didn't forget they were not there for the wedding. I am not going to pretend that I did not have some feelings about that."

The young man has, however, vowed to travel back to the US with his new wife, Matilda, regardless of what his family thinks.

"I don't know what will happen once I bring Matilda to live with me in the US, but sometimes family is what you make it and not necessarily what you are born into."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7,000 views and 50 comments.

Netizens congratulate the new couple

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated Matilda and Niles on their union.

@e.a.2033 reacted:

"I just admire how Niles calls them folks in Ghana mum and dad!"

@ilovelifelifelovesme773 added:

"Congratulatons Niles and Matilda. Matilda your dress is so beautiful."

@Shantz-rw1xi indicated:

"Matilda looked absolutely beautiful, I can see how she and Niles will be good for each other may they have a blessed union."

@dalefrancis393 added:

"May God continue to bless this beautiful couple and their future."

