A video of a man alleged to be the junior brother of Napo, the NPP's vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election, has surfaced

In the video, the young man advised Ghanaian youth against travelling abroad without proper documentation

His advice sparked mixed reactions among a section of Ghanaians on social media as they shared their views

A man alleged to be the brother of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has advised Ghanaian youth against travelling abroad without their residence or work permit.

According to the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, life abroad is not as rosy as many Ghanaian youth think, especially for folks without residence permits.

Napo's alleged brother advises Ghanaians against travelling abroad. Photo credit: @Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh/Facebook & @ghanatiktokmedia/TikTok.

Speaking during an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, the alleged brother of the NPP's running mate said illegal immigrants are the most miserable people abroad.

Consequently, the young man cautioned Ghanaians against selling off their properties or using the savings to travel abroad as the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Rather, he urged his fellow countrymen and women back home to invest their money into business as that would be more profitable than relocating abroad without proper documentation.

"If you have a working permit before travelling, then abroad is like heaven. Don't get me wrong, I'm not asking anyone not to travel, but if you come here without proper documentation, even the birds on the trees are more useful than you would be," he said.

"If you don't have the right documentation, you can't get a job or accommodation and can't access the hospitals if you're sick. The police would constantly be after you," he added.

Napo's brother's advice attracts mixed reactions

The advice given by Napo's alleged brother attracted mixed reactions from some Ghanaians who chanced on the video on TikTok.

@Nana yaw Boasiako said:

"You never understand him unless you experience it yourself."

@Marrix also said:

"How many people went abroad with papers yet they hustle to get it."

@Rocafella commented

"He is right, but the majority of people travel abroad without documents but get them in the end also, it’s not easy to get work permits abroad oooo."

@MIX BY MIX also commented:

"Traveling is for the hustlers."

@kpoku wrote:

"But that will not stop boys from travelling, God is our hope."

US-borga urges Ghanaian youth to travel

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a US-based man urged Ghanaian youth to travel abroad when they get the chance.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the young man said there were more opportunities abroad for any hardworking person to thrive.

Many people who came across the video praised the young man for his words of encouragement.

