In 2024, Ghana enjoyed a fresh new set of faces in the music scene who dominated the charts and owned 2024

AratheJay, King Paluta, Beeztrap KOTM, and Team Eternity rose to stardom and became household names in the music scene

Songs like Makoma and Jesus Christ2 made waves around the country and were some of the most streamed songs on Apple Music and other platforms

Ghana's music scene has witnessed an influx of fresh talent in 2024, with several artistes breaking into the mainstream and capturing the hearts of music lovers across the nation.

AratheJay, King Paluta and other stars who made it in 2024. Photo source: AratheJay, babatundey

Source: Instagram

Among the standout stars are AratheJay, King Paluta, Beeztrap KOTM, and Team Eternity, each making their mark with viral hits that have become anthems for Ghanaians.

King Paluta

King Paluta's fame skyrocketed with his track Makoma. The song became a major hit, resonating with audiences across the country. The artiste's unique style has firmly established him as one of the rising stars to watch in the Ghanaian music scene.

AratheJay

AratheJay carved his niche in the industry with the release of Jesus Christ2, which featured Black Sherif. The song not only showed his musical prowess but also earned him a lot of recognition.

Team Eternity

Team Eternity was one of the most vibrant music groups in the country in 2024. They broke onto the scene with the gospel tune Defe Defe. Despite their success, the team faced its fair share of setbacks. They lost a member and also faced legal issues. However, their influence in 2024 is undisputed.

Baba Tundey

Baba Tundey was also one of the biggest breakout stars in 2024. He made waves with his song Anastasia, which enjoyed significant streams on music streaming platforms and was also huge on TikTok.

In 2024, these emerging artists have entertained and left an indelible mark on Ghana's musical landscape.

Biggest Songs of 2024

YEN.com.gh also made another list of the best songs of 2024, with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Olive The Boy and King Promise making the list.

Songs like Amen, Jejejreje and Favourite Story were the year's biggest songs, topping various music charts.

These songs were not just big in Ghana but also made waves abroad.

