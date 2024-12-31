Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong played on a grassless pitch following his visit to Ghana

The Dutch-born Ghanaian was in the West African nation for a week following the break in the Bundesliga

Frimpong launched his Pathway Project, a foundation, which will support and give back to society in Ghana

Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong joined the youth in Dansoman for a friendly encounter on a grassless pitch following his visit to Ghana.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back visited the country for the first time last week, where he was involved in various activities, including launching his Pathway project.

Frimpong, who was born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, crowned his time in Ghana with a community game.

Jeremie Frimpong joins locals for community football on grassless pitch during Ghana visit. Photo: Twitter/ @JeremieFrimpong.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, the Holand defender was spotted displaying his skills with players from Dansoman, much to the excitement of the fans.

After the game, the German-based defender spent time motivating the young footballers and taking photos with some of them.

The talented right-back has returned to Europe and will rejoin his team in Germany to begin preparations ahead of the Bundesliga's return after the winter break.

Frimpong played a pivotal role as Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title last season.

This season, the former Celtic player has already contributed six goals in 15 games as Leverkusen sit second on the Bundesliga table, per Transfermarkt.

Frimpong opens up about Ghana

Despite choosing to represent the Netherlands at the international level, Frimpong has not hidden his love for the West African nation.

Frimpong disclosed that he was a huge fan of the Black Stars during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

"I watched the 2010 World Cup and fell in love with Ghana because the players gave their all and reached the quarterfinals," the Bayer Leverkusen defender told 3Sports.

The 24-year-old launched his Pathway Project during his visit to Ghana. The project will support the less privileged in society as the player strives to give back to the community.

Frimpong spent time with children from the Osu Children's Home, where he donated several items, including sports kits to the orphanage home.

"I appreciate that I can help you guys. I can do more for you guys, and that is what it means for us; I am in a position where I can help you guys," said Frimpong. "I am in a position where I can help these children, put smiles on their faces and this is why I play football. To help people and not just my family," he added.

Jeremie Frimpong visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Byer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has finally visited Ghana following the winter break in the German Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga winner arrived in the country with his mother for a one-week visit, where he will be engaged in various activities, including philanthropic work.

Frimpong is expected to launch his foundation, the Pathway Project, in Ghana before leaving for Europe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh