Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is a role model and mentor to many young women

The founder of the Women of Valour event has announced the venue for the next star-studded panel

Some social media users reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's video as she spoke French like a native from the European country

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah caught the attention of many scholars online after speaking French in a viral video.

The former GHOne TV General Manager disclosed in the trending video the 2025 edition of her women empowerment program in Paris.

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks Christie Brown's dress for her video shoot. Photo credit: @thenanaba.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah looked splendid in a green long-sleeve lace gown with an African print bustier to complete her look.

She wore a short pixie hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup, making her glow like a fashion model.

Nana Aba Anamoah wore brown stilettos that fit her glamorous look perfectly for the video shoot.

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks French

Some social media users commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adwoa_agyemang stated:

"Love This ❤️."

rashidasaani22318 stated:

"Congratulations, my love. This is a big deal. 👌❤️."

appau_jeffrey stated:

"See the way she commands the English 🙌👏👏❤️❤️."

lernylomotey stated:

"Nice, nice! Congratulations, and all the best."

qodjo_huddah stated:

"The tone, diction, articulation, gestures, looks, and everything about this ad is so soothing to watch and listen to……….have watch saaaaaa……👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

bervelynlongdon stated:

"Wow😍🔥👏🙌 #TheAudacityOfCourage."

_fa_fa_li stated:

"You’re so amazing 🙌."

asabeegh stated:

"Nana Aba and great doings👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️."

julietibrahim stated:

"Yay let's go 🙌❤️👏 congratulations, hun."

ms____mariam stated:

"This is beautiful."

pascal_gally stated:

"I can’t wait for it, @thenanaaba 😎."

kwesikurt stated:

"Stunning as always 🔥."

efya_adomah_trimude stated:

"Nice ankasa."

kandemarie_ stated:

"Love you, Nana."

saybritish stated:

"So Amazing."

coco_abena stated:

"Of course, it’s a Christie Brown. You look stunning! 😍."

thomasasaret stated:

"Merry Christmas 🎁🎄

charlotte.graves.3762 stated:

"Beautiful dress 👗❤️❤️❤️."

beingewura stated:

"I love you 😍❤️."

Nana Aba Anamoah flaunts her smooth legs

As she attended the annual skincare conference, Nana Aba Anamoah looked flawless in a peplum-sleeved flared dress flaunting her body.

She rocked a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled gracefully to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a maxi dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Nana Aba Anamoah modelled in a new design by a famous female fashion designer for her recent photoshoot.

Nana Aba Anamoah was photographed rocking February by Serwaa's two-piece ensemble with billowing sleeves.

Some social media users commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's classy outfit and designer bag.

Source: YEN.com.gh