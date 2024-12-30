Lil Win's Wife Maame Serwaa Gets A Pixie Haircut At His Barbershop, Video

Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, turned many heads online with her new look

Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, awed many people with her striking beauty after getting a pixie haircut at his barbershop.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, gets a pixie haircut at his barbershop. Image credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil WIn's wife gets a pixie haircut

In the video, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, is seated with the Wezzy Barbering Studio-branded barber cape around her neck.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lil Win encouraged all his fans to visit his barbershop at Ahenkro for a hair treatment.

"Come have a celebrity treatment At Wezzy Barbering Studio @ Ahenkro, Great Minds School Annex

Reacting to his wife's new pixie haircut, Lil Win noted that Maame Serwaa looked good in her official trim and cut.

"…. The Empire’s official Trim and Cut ……. Look good …….""

Maame Serwaa in her pixie haircut

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's pixie haircut

Many people in the comment section talked about Lil Win's wife being supportive of his business ventures.

Many others could not help but admire how beautiful Maame Serwaa looked in her newly done pixie haircut.

Below are the reactions of social media users on Maame Serwaa getting a new look at her husband's barbershop:

marymacdonaldasare said:

"She is soo supportive 😍😍😍."

ewura_papabi_1 said:

"Ur wife is ur soul mate ❤️❤️."

owusuememanuel123 said:

"So beautiful out there selxy 😍."

8245.abigail said:

"Your wife is so beautiful and humble too, pls take good care of her, she was sent from heaven to ur life🙏🙏🥰❤️😍."

Source: YEN.com.gh