Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah, the sister of Elsie Effah Kaufmann who is famous for being the quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz has turned 50.

The beautiful lady celebrated her birthday with breathtaking pictures in which she was looking like a young lady who had just turned 25 years old.

YEN.com.gh has sighted five of the pictures in which Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah was glowing with elegance.

Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah: Sister of NSMQ Quiz Mistress on her 50th Birthday

Source: Facebook

1. Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah beaming with smiles in a beautiful outfit with an artwork of her new age glowing behind her

2. A creative picture that was taken from above with a dark background, revealing Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah's glamour in a different light

3. Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah seen in another stunning picture depicting her golden jubilee with a golden outfit

4. The moment Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah was joined by another beautiful lady to celebrate her big day

5. Sister of NSMQ mistress looking like a beautiful princess in a stunning outfit

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh featuring Belinda, it was indicated that Belinda Yaa Dankwaa Effah had been reported to be in the banking industry for 23 years, out of which she spent 15 years with UBA Ghana Limited.

The beautiful younger sister of Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann had her O’ Level education at Aburi Girls SHS, the same as her sister and her A’ Level education at Wesley Girls SHS.

After that, she proceeded to the University of Cape Coast where she studied Agricultural Science for her bachelor's degree before later venturing into the banking industry.

In a recent report that went viral, a lady celebrated her 50th birthday in an unusual manner that has sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

In a video making the rounds, the lady stormed the venue for the birthday bash in a glass casket. Upon her arrival in the unusual carriage, she was helped out and immediately handed a microphone with which she sang.

Source: Yen.com.gh