Emanuella Amartei, a young lady who lives at Madina in the Greater Accra Region used to be a hawker, although she had the dream of becoming a fashion designer

However, Emanuella is currently pursuing her dream after benefiting from the Madina Youth in Fashion Design program

A lot of Ghanaians have been praising the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, for his good works

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, set up a program that is helping a lot of youth in his constituency.

Highlighting the story of a young lady called Emanuella Amartei, who benefited from the program on his LinkedIn handle, the honorable MP shared a photo showing her inspiring journey.

How she switched from being a fashion designer

It is indicated that the young lady used to be a street hawker at the Ayi-Mensah toll booth, but she is currently on her dream path of becoming a fashion designer after she was enrolled in the Madina Youth in Fashion Design program.

Madina MP's Youth Program Transforms Street Hawker into Fashion Designer

Source: UGC

Reactions from Ghanaians

A lot of people have been sharing heartwarming reactions after reading the powerful transformational testimony.

William A. Amankwah who knows Emanuella added his voice saying:

Well done. I know her very well my customer who supply me bread every Friday

Francis Egoeh stated:

Honorable you're really trying for your people in Medina. Keep doing the good. God bless you always!!!

Ekow Yusuf Jibril Manly-Spain indicated:

Wonderful! Brilliant work your doing; May strengthen all your endeavours for the benefit of your fellow human! Ameen

Michael Offei-Ansah blessed the MP:

God bless you Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq). If all MPs had your leadership style, Ghana would be a better place to live in.

How the MP overcame his own struggles

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the current Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, shared his inspiring story of how he scaled over hurdles in life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the new entrant into parliament, recounted how he had to struggle through life while squatting at the Malata Market in Accra.

He revealed how he had to push trucks and "sell everything sellable" just to be able to get some money to get by in life.

