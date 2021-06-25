• A bridge has collapsed in Anloga, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region

• The bridge collapsed at a time that commuters were making use of it amid a massive downpour

• A voice is heard in the background urging the commuters not to exert too much weight on the bridge due to its nature

• No sooner had he finished warning than the bridge collapsed, leading many to down

A bridge in Anloga, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, has collapsed, leading many people to reportedly drown.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the bridge seems to be overwhelmed by a flood caused by a heavy downpour in the area.

Some commuters were busily using the bridge and were hurriedly doing so when a man sounded a warning in the background that the bridge could collapse.

Not long after the man finished sounding his warning, the bridge collapsed.

It is believed that those who were on the bridge drowned, with some of them allegedly losing their lives.

Reactions

The video has triggered massive reactions from social media users, and most of them are angry.

Kwabena wondered whose fault that was:

Big Joe believes the #fixthecountry protest must be intensified and suggested that it should begin with a restructuring of the 1992 Constitution:

Dave was brokenhearted:

He added that it was wrong for the commuters to put more weight on the bridge:

Achu was sad:

Another Twitter user had her own idea:

Austin believes the bridge should not have been there at all:

Stanley thinks it was wrong for the people to have used the bridge in the first place:

Saviour criticised the government:

Ekumfi attacked the leaders:

