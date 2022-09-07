Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has dropped some beautiful photos of herself chilling with her family at a restaurant

Captioning the photo, Nadia thanked God for giving her life and the opportunity to have another meal with her loved ones

The pretty images attracted a lot of attention as fans of Nadia were happy to see her beautiful smile once again and showered her with compliments

Nadia Buari has warmed the hearts of many with some adorable photos she shared on her Instagram page. The pretty actress spent time with her big beautiful family at a restaurant.

Per the scenery in the photos, it looked like they were abroad. Nadia and her folks sat at a large table and broke bread.

Everyone present had wide smiles on their face as they enjoyed their meals. Nadia's adorable kids sat close to her but hid their faces from the cameras.

It seems Nadia wants to keep her kids from the spotlight, as their faces barely show in most of the family photos she shares. A grateful Nadia captioned the photos with a message of gratitude to God. She wrote:

How about u start looking at life differently, by being grateful for the smallest things. Thanking God for every meal, every time u wake up, every time u take a sip of water, every time u open ur mouth to even speak at all.Just be more thankful for LIFE itself, for the unlikely and miraculous fact that you EXIST at all.

The beautiful photos caught the attention of her fans, who trooped into her comment section in their numbers to praise her.

Folks Fawn Over Nadia

k_e_n_n_yb wrote:

Caption queen

iamkhadijatukorley was impressed with Nadia's words:

❤️This is the word of the LordAnd so shall the chapters of our life be great in Shā Allāh

missgracey_wills commented:

Beautiful family

