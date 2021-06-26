The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has been held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Just like the 2020 edition, this year's VGMA has been divided into two days with the first and second parts coming off on Friday, June 25 Saturday, June 26 respectively.

As it has become synonymous with such shows, there were lots of fashion on display from some of Ghana's showbiz personalities.

Some of the red carpet moments on the first day of #VGMA22 Photo source: @vgma_updates, @tv3ghana (modified by author)

YEN.com.gh is throwing the spotlight on the female stars who graced the red carpet with their beauty and style.

Among the favourite female stars spotted were Nana Ama McBrown, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Adina, Sister Derby, MzGee, among others.

Check out some of the red carpet moments below:

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

2. Adina Thembi:

3. Diana Antwi Hamilton:

4. Sister Derby:

5. 2020 GMB winner Naa Dede:

6. AJ Sarpong co-hosted the event with Giovani Caleb:

7. MzGee:

8. Adelaide The Seer:

9. Cina Soul:

10. Yaa Yaa poses with Christal Aryee:

11. Celestine Donkor:

12. Comedienne Jacinta:

13. Abiana:

