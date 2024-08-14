Afua Nash and Williams, in a hilarious video, clashed over a large serving of beans and plantain as they tried to conquer the food

The pair humorously struggled with each other as they ate the food, swallowing large morsels to netizens' amazement

Many Ghanaians reacted to the collaboration as they witnessed two of the biggest foodies on the internet going head-to-head

Popular Ghanaian food content creators Afua Nash and Williams have delighted Ghanaians by collaborating in a viral video.

The duo, who have gained popularity for their large appetites, faced off in an entertaining battle over a large serving of beans and plantain, which came with an assortment of rice, eggs, and avocado.

They flooded the comments section of the video with their reactions, expressing amusement and admiration for the pair's passion for food.

Others expressed amazement at how much food Afua Nash and Williams were capable of consuming.

Afua Nash and Williams spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jessel commented:

"The collab we’ve all been waiting for 🔥😂"

7.62 wrote:

"I'm praying they marry so we 😂😂😂😂🥰💯see super kids breaking records"

Prettysilla commented:

"This is the perfect combi king promise has been talking about"

Ewura Esi 1🥰 wrote:

"Finally finally finally it has happened 🤣🤣🤣 🤣 want to laugh loud but my in law is around she will think is her wig I’m laughing"

Ivy Nyarkoa said:

"Finally the combo we’ve been waiting for 😂😂😂😂❤️two foodies"

Miss Ellawells wrote:

"The moment I saw her entering i said yieeeeee Willie awu"

Williams and SDK clash

This is not the first time Williams has been involved in a food clash and previously showed he is a heavyweight when it comes to eating.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that SDK and Williams had engaged in a fufu eating contest, competing to see who had the bigger appetite.

The two content creators sparked reactions from social media users with their video, with many Ghanaians elated to see the pair working together.

