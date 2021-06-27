KiDi walked out of the event auditorium immediately after Diana Antwi Hamilton was named Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)

The Sugar Daddy hitmaker had his eye on the apex prize of the night, but the gospel singer crippled his hopes

KiDi, however, bagged four awards at VGMA22

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Although KiDi accepted defeat by congratulating Diana Antwi Hamilton on winning Artiste of the Year at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), many claim it was an afterthought.

The Lynx Entertainment signee, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, stormed out of the auditorium immediately after gospel singer Diana Hamilton was named Artiste of the Year on the night.

Before the announcement, many had tipped KiDi as the deserving artiste for the coveted prize.

VGMA22: Video of KiDi storming out of event auditorium after Diana Hamilton won Artiste of the Year emerges. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

However, Diana Hamilton defeated competition from him and Kuami Eugene to grab the apex feat of the night.

In a clip online, KiDi who appeared disappointed can be seen walking out of the event auditorium along with his team despite being bagging four awards, including Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year, EP of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, and Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year on the night.

In a post sighted on his Instagram page, the Sugar Daddy hitmaker rightly congratulated Diana Hamilton for clinching Artiste of the Year.

He wrote:

''To God be the Glory! We picked up FOUR awards last night. Thank you, Ghana. More bangers coming.

''Also, a huge congrats to Aunty Diana . GOLDEN BOY ,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Diana Antwi Hamilton expresses immense gratitude

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

''I'm trying to put this all together, but making sense of it means I'm doubting God's ability,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen News