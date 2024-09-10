Efia Odo has distanced herself from the plush Eats Avenue restaurant less than a year after it launched

This comes after fans raised questions about its ownership compared to what Efia Odo had told the public

Efia Odo's rumoured partner on the business has reportedly opened up about the socialite's decision

Ghanaian media personality and socialite Efia Odo has severed ties with Eats Avenue, a plush restaurant in East Legon.

As part of her decision, the renowned socialite also cautioned fans to patronise the restaurant at their own risk.

Efia Odo's rumoured partner speaks

It's unclear what triggered the decision by Efia Odo, although before her announcement, fans had raised concerns about the restaurant's ownership.

She recently posted documents claiming she was a 40 per cent shareholder in the business. In an interview before the saga, however, Efia Odo did not specify that the restaurant was co-owned.

Recent reports indicate that Eats Avenue's co-owner is a questionably wealthy tycoon in Accra linked to several other top Ghanaian socialites, including Hajia Bintu.

The infamous tycoon has reportedly reacted to the issues, expressing his disappointment at the situation.

Ghanaians react to Eats Avenue's saga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the brewing misunderstanding between Efia Odo and his rumoured business partner.

@hamzahadam_ said:

"That be why she attacked Bintu on their podcast sometime ago ? Woow 😂"

@nuskig009 wrote:

"No wonder she dey body shame bintu in the rants and bants podcast"

@Lil_Amisco noted:

"I heard Shatta Mitch too The man Dey eat am too , I want to be like him when I grow up Badman 🤣🤣🤣"

@Cheddahjaymusic remarked:

"This be the reason why these girls no dey respect boys"

@Xtremegamer1991 quizzed:

"What does she mean when she says, "EAT AT YOUR OWN RISK"?"

Sista Afia trolls Efia Odo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Sista Afia had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Efia Odo and the ownership of Eats Avenue.

Sista Afia has a longstanding rivalry with Efia Odo and was notably among the first to allege that the restaurant did not belong to the socialite.

