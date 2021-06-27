Census night: Those who sleep on the streets, prostitutes to be counted first

- Rough sleepers and other travelers will be the first to be counted in the Census

- Government statistician says the census starts tonight

- This plan is to cover all categories of persons in the census

The Ghana Statistical Service will be counting travelers, people who sleep on the streets (rough sleepers), and guesthouse/hotel guests including prostitutes as it starts the 2021 Census on Sunday night.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, stated that this is necessary to capture all persons resident in Ghana in the Census.

This strategy will also enable the Statistical Service cover all categories of persons in the upcoming census.

He indicated that personnel of the Statistical Service would be stationed at lorry stations across the country to count travelers embarking on long journeys.

Kumasi Floods

Former Ghana Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, has blamed Ghana’s many flooding situation on bad attitudes on the part of citizens.

Reacting to the recent floods at Kumasi which led to the death of some and displacement of many others, Daniel Ohene Agyekum lamented that “everyone is sleeping. Including politicians and residents”.

“Politicians and technocrats are all sleeping on the job. When the right things are being done for the people of Kumasi, there is always political hands that will try and stop you or threaten not to vote for you,” he said on Nyira FM in Kumasi.

Heavy Saturday rains in Accra left large parts of the capital inundated. The precincts of Kasoa, Teshie and East Legon have been the worst affected with heavy traffic and flooded homes.

The effect of the 5-hour rainfall is yet to be felt as pictures and videos on social media shows flooding of huge magnitude across various parts of the city.

So far, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of more heavy rains in the coming days as the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) appeal to households living at flood-prone areas to evacuate to higher grounds.

