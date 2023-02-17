Christian Atsu is reported to have left his building in Turkey before the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck

This is according to an official statement from Atsu's club Hatayspor read by Crime Check Foundation's founder Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The information is said to have been deduced from a CCTV footage that was recorded on the night of the incident

Ghanaian and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu has been reported to have left his building before it collapsed on the morning of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng reveals on the official YouTube channel of Crime Check Foundation to have obtained an official statement from Atsu's club Hatayspor confirmed which was confirmed by a CCTV footage recorded before the earthquake happened.

According to the statement read by Ibrahim, Atsu got out of his building before it collapsed.

"Christian Atsu managed to get out of the first earthquake at 4:17 am on February 6, 2023 because he had not slept at that time. He later ran to the parking garage to get his car out and it was during that period (20 minutes later) that the Reinessance building totally collapsed, he read.

Ibrahim indicated that the confusion now is whether he was able to get out within those 20 minutes before the collapse of the building and where exactly he is located at the moment.

However, checks conducted by YEN.com.gh on the official social media handles of Christian Atsu's club reveal no new update since February 5.

What Ghanaians are saying about the new CCTV footage regarding Christian Atsu

The new development is already getting lots of reactions on Ghana social media. Below are some comments shared.

Nanny Lovette said:

I feel his wife or housemates could help rescuers find him by giving detailed information about his nighttime and early morning routines. For example; some people leave home at 5:15am to the gym and return back home at 6:00 am .. knowing more about his routine could help figure out whereabouts he could have been at the time of the earthquake.. maybe he went to drive his car out to a place he usually frequents around that time…I’m just soo worried about his disappearance.. it’s heartbreaking.

Isaac Nana Owusu indicated:

I still believe he's not dead. I had a dream last night and it was like, he's alive and much well so I saw again a cloud of Peoples around him wearing white uniforms celebrating, singing joyful song. But one thing is he was the only person among us wearing black top and red cloth used to cover his neck. I'm praying the Lord Almighty will locate and rescue from wherever he's

Watch the video below:

