iCarly reboot: cast, how to watch, release date, latest updates

Is iCarly coming back in 2021? The show is back with a bang. Nickelodeon's iCarly reboot will be featuring an exciting comedy. The original series featured guest stars like Michelle Obama, Emma Stone, and Emily Ratajkowski. Fans can't wait to see Carly and Freddie get back on the dating scene. However, some of its former actors won't be coming back.

The original series started in 2007 and ended in 2012. Nickelodeon officially released the new episodes on June 17th, 2021, and fans will be treated to 13 iCarly reboot's new episodes of top-notch entertainment. So, what is the iCarly reboot called? The classic sitcom is back with the title iCarly.

iCarly reboot cast

Viewers received the iCarly with a lot of enthusiasm. However, it took the relevant parties more than a year to start airing the rebranded series. Most of the show's viewers already have a clue regarding which iCarly actors are not coming back.

For assurance, this show's lovers have been browsing online, "Is Sam going to be in the iCarly reboot?" It is a shame that actress Jennette McCurdy will no longer be in the series anymore. She played the role of Sam Puckett, Carly's best friend, on the original series.

Why isn't Sam on iCarly reboot? The actress had terrible experiences as a child star and quit acting to become a film director. Jennette exposed Dan Schneider's abusive and inappropriate behaviour towards her.

Dan Schneider was the show's producer, but Nickelodeon fired him in 2018 when other staff members complained about him. Are Jennette and Miranda still friends? lived close to each other their entire childhood. Therefore, they would meet almost daily and had lots of sleepovers together.

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

In the original series, Carly's father, Colonel Shay, was a US air force officer working as a submarine. iCarly's final episode ended with the girl moving to Italy with him.

Viewers are curious about Carly's mum because she is not mentioned anywhere in the movie. It would be interesting if the cast talked about her or had her feature in the rebranded series.

The iCarly reboot trailer picks up from where the last episode ended. How old is Carly from iCarly in 2021? The actress is currently 26 years old. Fans shared lots of iCarly reboot jokes when they learned about its rebranding. Most of the jokes were about the good memories they had watching the original show.

Nathan Kress as Freddie Gibbs

The original series had Freddie posting a video clip of Carly and Sam doing an audition online. The young ladies accidentally go viral. They take advantage of their unexpected fame to create a webcast and become internet influencers. The webcast became a hit.

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Spencer Shay is Carly's wacky brother and guardian. He was Nickelodeon's most loved child star by viewers for years. Spencer and Sam would often step on each other's toes on the screen. However, Jerry Trainor admitted that Jennette was so bold on the screen but sweet and sensitive in real life.

Where to watch iCarly

You can now stream the series on Paramount+, which is now called CBS All Access. So, how can I sign up for Paramount+? Visit the Paramount+ website for more instructions on how to sign up using:

iPhone or iPad

Computer or mobile web

Android phone or tablet

Apple TV (4th generation or later)

Fire TV

Android TV

Portal TV

Roku

Xfinity Flex

Samsung TV

LG TV

Vizio TV

PlayStation 4

Xbox

iCarly reboot is one of the best sitcoms you could ever watch. Most millennials are watching the series because it rekindles their sweet childhood memories. The sitcom will never go out of fashion.

