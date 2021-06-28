KiDi finally explains his "I will be back" mantra at VGMA; says it's not pride

KiDi has explained the phrase he used in all his acceptance speeches at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

Singer KiDi has shared his thought process behind saying 'I will be back' at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking in a new interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, he stated the phrase was words of affirmation for himself and not a sign of arrogance as assumed by some.

The phrase was part of his speech whenever he stepped on stage to receive the awards he won, including 'EP of the Year.'

"I believe in the power of the tongue. Saying "I'll be back" wasn't out of arrogance or pride. It was just me giving myself hope," explained the Lynx Entertainment artiste to host Andy Dosty.

During the same interview, he spoke about the disappointment that came with not winning the ultimate - Artiste of the Year award during this year's edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

"I was disappointed for not winning the Artiste of the Year because I am human. I had it at the back of my head that anybody else could win. However, as human —I was hopeful. It's normal," said KiDi.

"Before Diana Hamilton was announced [as] the Artiste of the Year, almost everyone around me had their phones on me, saying I was going to win. I said to myself "What are you guys doing? If I don't win it will be yawa oo."

Meanwhile, Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has shared her shock in an interview on Hitz FM about her song, Adom, winning one of the top awards at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Released in September 2020, the song scooped the Most Popular Song of the Year award at the nation’s most prestigious music awards scheme.

