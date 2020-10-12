5 Popular Ghanaian Child Actors who have Grown up to Become Amazing Adults

Ghana has had a great number of amazing children who became stars because of different movies and series they were featured in.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of these youngsters who have quickly grown into lovable adults.

1. Aaron Adatsi

Popularly known as Cyril in the famous You Only Live Once (YOLO) Ghanaian series, Aaron has grown into an adorable and handsome young man admired by many.

Checks by YEN.com.gh reveal that Aaron actually started his acting career when he was only a child and was starred in the 'Good Old Days' movie titled 'The Love of AA'.

2. Abraham Attah

The young man became famous in 2015 after he starred in the movie, Beast of No Nation when he was only 14 years old.

Just five years after that huge breakthrough, Abraham Attah has become an admirable gentleman in the United States where he currently schools.

3. Clara Benson

Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, started her career only as a child actress in the Kumawood movie industry.

The young lady is now 20 years old and has grown to be incredibly beautiful and continues to be the favourite of many fans.

4. Rahim Banda

In 2011, Rahim Banda started his acting career with the movie, Wipe My Tears. He happened to be the youngest actor of the luminary.

Furthermore, he was able to pick his first award at age 12 with the movie "Wipe my Tears" as Best Actor in a Supporting Role category amidst nominations in other categories as well.

Now, Rahim is an adorable young man who readily flaunts his girlfriend on social media.

5. Evelyn Adobea Addo

Evelyn Adobea Addo was known as Nina in the popular Home Sweet Home series that was shown on GTV every Friday evening back in the day.

Not much is known about Evelyn on social media now but recent photos of her show she has grown into an amazing young woman.

