Diana Antwi Hamilton has spoken about her song being adjudged the most popular song of the year

The song won the award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

Adom was released in September 2020

Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has shared her shock in an interview on Hitz FM about her song, Adom, winning one of the top awards at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Released in September 2020, the song scooped the Most Popular Song of the Year award at the nation’s most prestigious music awards scheme.

The song won over songs like KiDi’s Enjoyment, Keche, and Kuami Eugene’s No Dulling, Sarkodie’s Happy Day, Medikal’s La Hustle Remix, Kofi Jamar’s Ekorso, and Yaw Tog’s Sore.

“I knew Adom would win the Most Popular Song of the Year. Adom was the song. It’s not like it didn’t deserve it or anything. However, I was surprised Adom won that category,” said Hamilton to Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz on Monday, June 28, 2021.

She also won four other awards including Artiste of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

The Artiste of the Year award makes her the first Ghanaian female artiste alive to win the scheme’s top award.

Meanwhile, on the same show on Hitz FM, KiDi, who was tipped to win the Artiste of the Year award spoke about being disheartened he couldn’t win.

"I was disappointed for not winning the Artiste of the Year because I am human. I had it at the back of my head that anybody else could win. However, as human —I was hopeful. It's normal," said the Lynx Entertainment artiste.

"Before Diana Hamilton was announced [as] the Artiste of the Year, almost everyone around me had their phones on me, saying I was going to win. I said to myself "What are you guys doing? If I don't win it will be yawa oo."

