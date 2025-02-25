A Ghanaian preacher has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Shatta Wale for coming to his aid during his troubling times

During a church service, the pastor recounted his experience with Shatta Wale and his impact on his family

A video of the pastor's testimony touched Shatta Wale who reposted it to his fans and urged the preacher on

Prophet Kwabena Kely, a Ghanaian preacher has expressed his admiration toward Shatta Wale after an encounter with him which significantly impacted his life.

The video of the prophet sharing his testimony has garnered significant traction online. According to the preacher, a friend convinced him to attend Shatta Wale's concert some years back.

At the time, he was struggling to fend for himself and his family which comprised of a little child.

"I pray for Shatta Wale every day for no reason. He has helped me before without knowing. When I gave birth to my firstborn, things were hard. There was no pampers and food. The child hadn't eaten and I was depressed."

"I decided to go to a show not knowing Shatta Wale would come to perform. When he arrived, he threw money. The first one went to a group of boys and the next round fell right in front of me. I picked the money. When I counted, it was GH₵180."

The prophet maintained that God could use anyone to bless people even without them knowing. He also established that Shatta Wale's long-existing money-spraying culture was a key part of his success despite the endless criticisms targeted at him in the industry.

Recently, the musician was criticised and ridiculed by his rival Stonebwoy for intentionally hoarding a lot of GH₵5 notes just to impress that he was rich.

Reactions as Prophet Kely says Shatta saved his son

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Prophet Kwabena Kely's message for Shatta Wale.

B-Nice 75 said:

"My godfather Shatta Wale God bless you more. B-Nice love you more paaah paaah paaah paaah paaah 🔥 🔥 🔥."

BraSmart wrote:

"Yesterday at Adjiriganor, about 50 street boys were praying and thanking God for Shatta Wale's life bcos he threw money at them and they all got at least 80ghx each 👌👏 God Bless You @Shatta wale."

Street City Sinn remarked:

"And haters are saying he should stop throwing money lol."

Osei baron shared:

"The enemies will say settings or you have been paid or for fame😂😂."

DadaPopo commented:

"Donny has a song titled Unicorn and there is a line in the song (God's time but them say black magic) this is some of the blessings 🙏🙏."

Jahdon added:

"Yet Efo will say throwing money at fans is disrespecting them."

Shatta Wale re-affirms loyalty to Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had opened up about his undying admiration for Jamaican dancehall luminary Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale clarified that he became a fan of Vybz Kartel because of his teachings and not for clout.

Beyond the music, Shatta Wale maintains that Vybz Kartel's love for God aligns with his efforts to also sensitise fans about God.

