Shatta Bandle's name has garnered significant buzz on social media after his latest fashion review

The viral sensation got many Ghanaians taking after he showcased his jewelries and sleeve tattoo

Scores of fans were intrigued to talk about the viral sensation's fashion sense and flashy lifestyle

Ghanaian content creator Shatta Bandle known for his hilarious depiction of wealthy people and their lifestyles has given fans another reason to swoon over his content.

The viral sensation recently shared a video showcasing his new sleeve tattoo and jewelery collection.

Shatta Bandle is excited to showcase his new tattoo to his fans. Photo source: ShattaBandle

In the video, Shatta Bandle had two high-end designer watches on both wrists and a golden chain.

The viral sensation, suffering from dwarfism, a medical condition that causes a person to be unusually short rolled up his T-shirt sleeve revealing his arm tattoo.

The diminutive viral star captioned his proud moment hailing himself as "the enjoyment boss and the CEO of Cash Army."

Shatta Bandle appears to have a knack for the art of tattooing. Last year, the self-acclaimed oil and gas mogul got several tattoos on his sleeve and shoulders. It's unclear what the symbol on his hand which bears his name represents.

Several fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for the concert creator while others weighed in on his seemingly fake lifestyle.

Before that, Shatta Bandle had posted videos of him flexing with high-end vehicles like a Corvette and an orange Lamborghini.

The diminutive Ghanian socialite's videos have gone viral on several occasions. His intriguing content has earned him cosigns from top stars including Rudebwoy, a member of PSquare and renowned blogger Mazi Tunde Ednut.

Last year, the French channel, L'Equipe, featured Shatta Bandle's video in the official livestream of the prestigious 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Fans react to Shatta Bandle's new tattoo

YEN.comgh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle's new tattoo.

Official Kimaani said:

"Masa u make kiddies dema dress dey cost too much 😂😂🥰."

streets Gayou ☠️🫡 wrote:

"Shatta bundle I'm ur biggest fan here pls I will be coming to Tamale soon pls I want to link up with u pls Godfather."

MÂJÖŘ 😈😈🔥 remarked:

"Leave am make he enjoy jare children cloth no cost na why."

KING OF FYAH🔥🔥 noted:

"He get money do tattoo but u no get money fix your teeth 😂😂."

Niel Owusuaa🧿🦋 commented:

"Akekaduro Body wey Dey tattoo 😭😭😭 that’s my ex."

Blakk Deityyy🪬🫶🏽 shared:

"Nensa as3 Togo brodo de3 okyer3 bi 😂😂 Wei tattoo artist used 2 mins im sure."

Scurvy added:

"My husband said he looks like ginger."

Shatta Bandle meets Don Little

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that that Shatta Bandle had met up with one of his close colleagues Don Little.

The duo who share a lot of similarities in physique were excited to reconnect and it showed in their heartwarming interaction.

Fans couldn't help but notice the toothpick dancing on the side of Shatta Bandle's mouth despite his dental formation irregularities.

