KiDi has spoken about not winning the top award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

In a new interview on Hitz FM, he stated that he was disappointed that he did not win the coveted award

He also added that he hoped labelmate Kuami Eugene would have picked the award if he or Hamilton did not

Singer KiDi has broken his silence about losing out on the Artiste of the Year award to Diana Antwi Hamilton at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, he stated that he was disappointed that he didn't win the coveted award.

KiDi: I hoped Kuami Eugene will win the top VGMA Award if I or Diana Antwi Hamilton didn't. Photo source: Instagram @KuamiEugene, @Kidimusic, @dianaantwihamilton)

"I was disappointed for not winning the Artiste of the Year because I am human. I had it at the back of my head that anybody else could win. However, as human —I was hopeful. It's normal," said the Lynx Entertainment artiste to host, Andy Dosty.

"Before Diana Hamilton was announced [as] the Artiste of the Year, almost everyone around me had their phones on me, saying I was going to win. I said to myself "What are you guys doing? If I don't win it will be yawa oo."

He also added: "I hoped that Kuami Eugene would win the Artiste of the Year, if it wasn't Diana Hamilton or me."

Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

Hamilton, who also clinched the Best Gospel Song Of The Year Award on the night with her hit single Adom, thanked her well-wishers for their support.

