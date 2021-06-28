Best VGMA 2021 performances: Dope Nation bring down the roof with stagecraft

Dope Nation was one of the performers on the night of Ghana's biggest music awards event

The duo was tasked to entertain fans on Day 1 of the 2-Day event and they managed to outclass others

Dope Nation's stagecraft caught the eyes of many industry players who praised them for it

Award-winning music duo, Dope Nation once again proved that they were built for all manner of stages and shows with their masterclass performance during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The music group was among the A-list artistes billed to perform at the 2-day awards night which kicked off on Friday, June 27, 2021.

Looking at the importance of the show as the VGMA is deemed the biggest event on Ghana's music calendar, the duo came out in style and they came with fireworks.

They opened their act on Day 1 of the awards night with a dark background and emerged from the corners of the stage.

The Zanku crooners managed to work the crowd with their Thank God song and added up with their viral Today song which got everyone dancing.

Even though the twins did not win an award at this year's event, their name would be etched in the history books of the show as one of the top performers.

In other news related to the awards show, Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton and Lynx Entertainment signee, Dennis Nana Dwamena famed as Kidi have warmed hearts with a new photo together.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.hgh on social media, the duo was seen beaming with smiles as they hugged each other in a photo.

The photo was posted by current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton on her Instagram page and it is making waves already.

In the photo, the two celebs who are currently on 'Thank You' tours, met at the studios of Accra-based Joy FM where they were going to grant interviews.

