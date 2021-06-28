A voice purported to be that of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills slandered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In the audio, he described the Asantehene as a useless king who has no legacy for his people

The audio was played on NET2 TV’s The Seat show on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and the preacher has since apologised

However, some Asante youth groups are unhappy with him

A group of macho men known as the Asante Force has closed the Bantama branch of the Lighthouse Chapel International, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

The church situated in the Ashanti regional capital was locked up on Saturday night, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

A/R: Machomen close down Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel

Source: Instagram

This is coming on the back of threats from 5 Asante youth groups led by the Kumasi Youth Association (KUYA).

The leader and founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, was caught on a leaked audio recording insulting the Asantehene.

Apology

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills rendered an unqualified apology to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu after describing the Ashanti Monarch’s reign as useless in the leaked audio recording.

According to the popular televangelist and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Otumfuo’s reign as a king has not positively impacted the Asante people in terms of development.

The leaked audio recording angered some indigenes of the Ashanti Kingdom, who demanded the man of God apologises for his demeaning comments against the Asantehene.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down,” the preacher said in his apology letter.

Acknowledging Otumfuo’s achievements

After describing the Otumfuo’s reign as useless, Dag Heward-Mills admitted in his apology letter that indeed the traditional leader brought development to his people.

According to him, the accomplishment of Otumfuo are “evident and manifest 7for all to see.”

He said: “His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who is the Chancellor of KNUST and supporter of education, has helped develop the infrastructure of 788 schools; built 40 complete 6 Unit classroom blocks and donated over 1 million desks.”

Source: Yen