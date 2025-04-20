Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's head of PR, Vida Adutwumwaa, has blasted King Promise's PRO in a viral video

The outspoken female entertainment pundits were guests on the show to discuss which artiste deserves to win the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste Of The Year at this year's event

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's PRO Vida Adutwumwaa's trending video on X

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Burniton Music Group, Vida Adutwumwaa, voiced her scepticism regarding King Promise’s prospects of clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAS).

In a spirited exchange on April 18, 2025, Vida Adutwumwaa engaged in a debate with Tilly Akua Nipaa, King Promise’s PRO, highlighting what she perceives as a lack of sufficient achievement from the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker over the past year to justify a top nomination at this year’s awards.

Stonebwoy’s PRO gains support from Ghanaians after disclosing the number of shows King Promise played in 2024. Photo credits: @kingpromise and @vivid.gliterrati.

Source: Instagram

Vida Adutwumwaa pointed out the discrepancy in the breadth of work between the two artists, emphasising that musician Stonebwoy, despite being a prominent dancehall musician genre with significantly fewer artists enjoying mainstream success in Ghana, has maintained his relevance and consistency in the music scene since his debut over a decade ago.

“In your argument, you suggested that Stonebwoy is retrogressing by comparing his performance metrics from previous years to this year. However, I challenge you to apply the same scrutiny to King Promise: his figures from the previous year to now have not shown noteworthy growth either. Does that imply that he too is regressing?”

Vida Adutwumwaa questioned, underscoring the importance of a holistic view of an artist's career trajectory rather than selective comparisons.

Moreover, she emphasised the critical difference in live performance frequency, revealing that King Promise managed to perform at only 10 shows throughout 2024.

"When you juxtapose that with the impressive number of live band performances Stonebwoy delivered during the same period, it raises questions about the vitality of his musical engagement. This cannot be seen as the hallmark of an artist who is 'falling off' in any capacity."

In conclusion, Vida Adutwumwaa's arguments were not merely aimed at defending Stonebwoy’s status but rather at advocating for a more nuanced evaluation of artists’ contributions and the complexities inherent in their careers within the Ghanaian music industry.

The video of Stonebwoy's PRO is below:

Vida Adutwumaa rocks an African print dress

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumaa looked spectacular in a short-sleeved African print dress as a guest on the United Showbiz entertainment programme.

Stonebwoy's PRO turned heads with her elegant cornrow braids hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The style influencer wore simple black high heels as she modelled beautifully for the cameras.

The video of Vida Adutwumaa's outfit is below;

Stonebwoy's camp speaks amidst a saga with Peller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Nigerian content creator, Peller, who discussed his disagreement with Stonebwoy in a viral video.

As the speculations spread, Stonebwoy's PRO, Vida Adutwum, spoke about the relationship between her client and the young influencer

Some social media users have commented on the video after Peller left for his home country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh